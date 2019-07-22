NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Talks About Possibility Of Playing For Chicago Bulls, ‘I’d Definitely Consider It’

While most NBA teams were aggressive in building a title-contending team in the crazy 2019 NBA offseason, the Chicago Bulls decided to slowly rebuild their team. Instead of targeting big names on the trade and free agency markets, the Bulls are currently focused on the development of the young players on their roster. However, things are expected to dramatically change in Windy City once they find out that one of the best active players in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, is considering the possibility of playing for his hometown team.

In a recent interview with K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Anthony Davis, who grew up in Englewood, Chicago, Illinois, revealed that if the opportunity presents itself, he would “definitely consider” playing for the Bulls.

“I mean, (this is) definitely hometown,” Davis said. “If the opportunity ever presents itself and when that time comes, I’d definitely consider it.”

Though the Lakers sacrificed plenty of precious trade assets to acquire him from the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis is not yet ready to commit to staying long-term in Los Angeles. Davis, who has a player option on his contract that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, told Rachel Nichols of ESPN that as of now, he’s just focused on the 2019-20 NBA season and not yet thinking about the 2020 NBA free agency.

“I’m just focused on this season,” Davis said. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I have one year here, so I’m gonna make the best of this year, and when that time comes around in the summer or whenever the season’s over — hopefully around mid-June after we just had this parade and I need a couple of days to think — then we can talk about that.”

The Lakers may be rumored to be one of the top two teams where Anthony Davis would consider staying long-term, but until he officially signs a new contract with them, teams like the Bulls could still take a chance of adding the All-Star center to their roster. However, the Bulls will have plenty of things to do to have a strong chance of acquiring Davis in the 2020 NBA free agency. Aside from creating enough salary cap space for a max free agent, the Bulls’ roster should be appealing enough for Davis to leave LeBron James and the Lakers.

Though he expressed his desire to play for his hometown team, it’s worth noting that the main reason why Anthony Davis demanded a trade from the Pelicans is to play for a team where he can consistently win and contend for the NBA championship title.