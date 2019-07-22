Demi Lovato Flirts With ‘Bachelorette’ Star Mike Johnson Through Social Media

Demi Lovato has a major crush on 'The Bachelorette's' Mike Johnson.

Mike Johnson was one of the fan favorites of Hannah Brown’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette. On the show, he was charming, handsome, and clearly very into Brown. Many fans on social media deemed him as the obvious choice from the beginning and rooted for him throughout the process. While Johnson did last relatively long on the show, Brown eventually decided that her connections with some of the other remaining men were simply stronger. In a heartbreaking clip, she sent him home. Even though Brown might not want a relationship with Johnson, he’s still got plenty of great options. Demi Lovato, for one, has expressed great interest in him and has been flirting with him through social media for weeks now, according to Marie Claire.

Johnson caught Lovato’s eye during the very first episode of The Bachelorette back in May. It’s not hard to see why as the former contestant had a bright, contagious smile.

“He’s my pic jusssayin’,” she wrote in an Instagram story along with a picture of Johnson.

Just about every Monday during the show, the singer would take the time to praise him online and encourage his relationship with Brown. Of course, after Brown gave him up on July 1st’s episode, Lovato was quick to sweep in and offer him her affection.

“Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo. Mike I accept your rose,” she wrote following his elimination.

Whether or not Lovato is actually serious about wanting to go out on a date with Johnson isn’t quite clear, but she certainly seems to be all game for the idea.

During a recent interview, it was brought to Johnson’s attention that Lovato had been writing flirtacious remarks about him online. He wasn’t taken aback one bit but revealed that he would go out with the star in an instant. He actually seemed pretty enthusiastic about the idea.

“I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’ I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my God! Girl, come here.'”

DEAR LORD PLEASE ???? #MikeForBachelor Chris Harrison: Mike Johnson Is a Bachelor 'Contender' | https://t.co/jkTz4wfRmb https://t.co/EbVUwHo7qG — Mike for Bachelor (@mikej4bachelor) July 19, 2019

Lovato should probably act fast since there have been quite a few rumors about Johnson potentially becoming the next Bachelor. If this were the case, he’d actually be making Bachelor history as the very first African American to hold the coveted position. Many fans think Johnson is the perfect man for the position.