Kate Upton Spreads Open Legs In Tiny Little Shorts

Kate Upton is putting on another sexy display in her latest Instagram post.

As fans know, the model just gave birth to her first child, a daughter with husband Justin Verlander, back in November. Shortly after the birth, the blonde bombshell was pretty quiet on social media but in recent weeks — she has been extremely confident on the social media platform, showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of sexy little outfits. In the most recent photo that was shared with her nearly 6 million followers, Upton gets pulses racing.

In the photo, the model sits on a white couch and holds her phone in her hands. Kate puts one leg on the wood table in front of her and the other is planted firmly on the ground, spreading her legs for the camera. Her toned and tanned stems are fully on display in the shot while she rocks the tiniest pair of shorts that are barely even visible in the photo. On top, the mother of one dons a blue button-down shirt with the top few buttons un-done.

She wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved along with a white hat with a black triangle pattern around the edges. Though it appears as though she is wearing very minimal makeup, with just a little bit of mascara, Kate still looks nothing short of stunning. In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s already earned Kate plenty of attention with over 99,000 likes and 770-plus comments.

While many of the model’s fans commented on the photo to let Kate know how amazing she looks, countless others answered the question that she posed in the caption and giving her ideas on what she should do this weekend.

“Very beautiful,” one fan raved.

“Go to the beach or see a film!,” another follower suggested.

“You have a baby do something with her lol. Picnic at the park, go to the beach, see the lion king.,” another chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Upton posted a stunning photo from a workout campaign. In the hot photo, the stunner looks chic in a sexy workout ensemble. In the snapshot, Kate goes for an all black and white look, sitting on the ground and leaning her arm against a black workout ball. The mother of one sports a sheer black pullover that falls off of her shoulders as well as a tiny white tank top that leaves little to be desired with Kate spilling out.

That particular photo earned her rave reviews with over 152,000 likes and 540-plus comments.