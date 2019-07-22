Constance Nunes Flaunts Bare Backside As She Straddles Car In Sexy New Photo

Constance Nunes doesn’t shy away from posting racy photos of herself on social media, and this week was no different.

Over the weekend, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself flaunting her bare booty as she posed while straddling the hood of a black muscle car.

In the sexy snapshot, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen wearing a black, strapless corset top and no bottoms.

Nunes’ bare bottom is on full display as she also flaunts her tiny waist, toned arms, and long, lean legs. Constance sports a pair of nude heels to complete the look.

The car mechanic/model has her long, brown hair styled in loose waves that fall around her as she whips her head back in the photo.

Constance dons a deep, bronzed glow all over her body and a full face of makeup for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow, a nude lip, and thick lashes. She adds a highlighter and dramatic eyeliner to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Nunes gives her followers details about how they can meet her and receive an autographed photo of herself and her beloved car, which she fondly refers to as “baby stang.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes has been continuing her modeling career, and heading to car shows in order to meet her fans and show off her car.

She’s also living life as a newlywed as she and her longtime love tied the knot back in February. Constance announced the news on social media, along with a snap of herself rocking her see-through, black lace wedding gown.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans can keep up with Constance Nunes’s life and see her sexy photos by following the model on Instagram.