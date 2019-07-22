Aubrey O’Day Puts Famous Curves To The Test In Skimpy Bikini While Posing Upside Down

Aubrey O’Day shared a brand new bikini pic in a light lime green ensemble, and it took her Instagram fans by storm. The ensemble was eye-catching, and consisted of many strappy accents that gave it an edge. The top of her bikini had the classic triangle cut, plus criss cross straps in the front that called attention to her cleavage. Meanwhile, the bikini bottoms were just as revealing. It had a diagonal strip from her left down, while the right side of the bottoms were made up of multiple thin straps.

In addition to the tiny bikini, Aubrey put her famous curves on display by striking a pose that left everything out there in the open. It looked as though she was at a swimming pool with various tiers, and she sat on a higher tier while laying her back onto the side of the pool. She balanced herself while upside down with her arms, and closed her eyes for the shot. The photo was geo-tagged in Malibu, California, and garnered over 142,800 views. Fans also stopped by with a wide variety of comments.

“You always look good in your bikini and I love you very much because I think about you all the time,” confessed a fan, while another said, “Sheesh u look absolutely stunning boo.”

Others focused on her interesting pose.

“Hey! [sic] Your upside down. I’m gonna try that,” said a user.

On the other hand, a fan had a random suggestion to make.

“You should be a judge on new seasons of making the band,” they noted.

Since then, Aubrey’s shared one new photo. It was another swimsuit pic, but this time, she wore a light yellow thong one-piece. O’Day posed on her stomach at the edge of a hot tub, as she placed her right leg over a giant pineapple pool floatie that was visible to her right. Aubrey arched her back slightly to accentuate her derriere, and rested her head on her left arm. She looked over at the camera with her eyes, while sporting a top bun.

The photo’s already received over 110,000 likes in the past 40 minutes. Fans seemed to be way into the photo.

“I just can’t get enough / love this woman and her vision of art,” declared a follower.

Loading...

“Do you understand how beautiful you are, & that most never see the level of beauty you are?” complimented another.

Another fan was more blunt.

“I see something I want and it is you x,” he said.