Giuliana Rancic’s Killer Swimsuit Body Stuns In Pool Pic

Giuliana Rancic is wowing her fans. The 44-year-old recently took to Instagram for a pool update, with a post that was entirely dedicated to “water safety instructions” and YMCA’s resources. This was one Instagram update that got noticed for more than just the caption.

Giuliana’s photo showed herself chest-deep in a swimming pool with her son, Duke. The blonde was wowing in a one-shouldered bathing suit with fun and summery prints; the fabrics appeared to have petal-adorned citrus fruits offsetting a white background. Giuliana’s toned and sculpted shoulders were on full show, as was her enviable golden tan.

While the mother was flashing hints of her chest, her update seemed the opposite of raunchy. This was all about the family image with Duke beside her, plus, of course, the safety-centric message.

Giuliana and Duke both appeared smiling in the water. While Duke was mostly facing the camera, his mother had been shot in profile.

Fan responses came in various forms. One fan claiming to be a skin cancer survivor praised the star for outfitting her son in a T-shirt under the beating sun. Many fans noted Duke’s resemblance to his father, Bill Rancic. Comments also appeared to probe Giuliana on an apparent absence from her high-profile career as an E! News anchor.

“My favorite family. When r u going back to E. I have not wanted to watch and I haven’t since u have been gone. Missing u. U make the show,” one fan wrote.

“Are you coming back to E News? Just wondering because since you’ve been back you’re off the air more than on the air and I love you and Jason together. You two are hilarious,” another said.

Other users appeared to echo the sentiment. Giuliana was also told how beautiful she looked by many fans.

Fortunately for fans of Giuliana, this star has a social media account that’s regularly updated. In fact, beady-eyed fans will have spotted the swimsuit worn in the pool snap with Duke as one that’s been donned before. Earlier this month, Giuliana updated her account with a more comprehensive view of the stylish one-piece. The picture (seen above) proved immensely popular, racking up over 12,000 likes.

Giuliana may be keeping a bit of a low profile on television of late, but her popularity hasn’t dwindled. Her Instagram account is followed by 2.7 million dedicated fans, which include a few celebrity faces. Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo, and country singer Jessie James Decker all follow her.

Fans wishing to see more of Giuliana should follow her Instagram.