Jasmine Sanders’ Topless Bikini Snap Has Instagram Envying Ants

Jasmine Sanders took to her Instagram this weekend to wow her millions of fans with another set of sizzling bikini snaps, and they certainly appreciated the gesture.

The upload was shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s page on Sunday, July 21, and quickly began racking up likes from her 3.5 million followers. Its geotag placed the babe at the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where she and a number of other models have traveled to for work with the popular clothing Brand Revolve. In the duo of photos included in the post, Jasmine was captured posing up a storm under a large palm tree, and leaving very little to the imagination, as it appeared that she misplaced her bikini top yet again.

The stunner’s topless photos saw her wearing nothing but a pair of bold, neon orange bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. Its dangerously high-cut style did nothing to cover up her famous curves or long, toned legs that were stretched out in front of her, but her fans definitely did not seem to mind that she was showing so much skin. Its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing eyes to her bare chest. In an attempt to cover up, the social media sensation expertly positioned her arms in front of her bust, though plenty of cleavage was still well within eyesight to provide for a seriously NSFW display.

Jasmine’s signature blonde locks appeared damp in the shot, indicating that she may had just come from her beach photo shoot, which Olivia Culpo shared a few glimpse of on her own Instagram page. She also sported a minimal makeup look that included perfectly filled in eyebrows and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 40,000 times after just seven hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning babe,” one person wrote, while another said she was “setting Instagram on fire.”

The caption of Jasmine’s post also sparked envy in some fans after she revealed that she was sitting on an ant pile as the moments were captured.

“Now that ant pile is blessed,” one person responded.

“Lucky a** ants,” wrote another.

This is hardly the first time that Instagram has seen Jasmine rocking some skimpy swimwear. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another steamy shot that showed her rocking a skintight red one-piece with a sexy cutout detail on the sides that drove her fans absolutely wild.