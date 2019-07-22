Cardi B Got Husband Offset’s Name Tattooed On Her Thigh

Cardi B has gotten her husband Offset’s name tattoed on the back of her thigh. The new ink was revealed on Offset’s Instagram page when he posted a raunchy photo of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper showing it off.

“Can’t wait to get home” he wrote in the caption.

The tattoo appears to be another sign that the couple has resolved the issues that broke them up last year. As a relationship timeline from Elle Magazine recalls, Cardi B announced that they were breaking up in December.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said in the Instagram. “And we’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I went to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

The breakup came on the same day that stories surfaced in the tabloid press about Offset allegedly coordinating a threesome with other girls while she was pregnant with their daughter.

After Cardi’s video, Offset, one-third of the rap group Migos, launched an apology campaign in an effort to get Cardi to reconcile with him.

He posted a video on his birthday in which he apologized for embarrassing her. As XXL Mag reports, he appeared during fellow rapper 21 Savage’s set at the Rolling Loud Festival and they both got the crowd to chant, “Take Him Back” as a message to Cardi.

He also showed up during her Cardi’s set at the same festival with flowers in to encourage her to come back to him.

But despite their previous issues, it appears that they’re happy together now and that they’ve settled their marital problems.

In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year, Cardi said that they were “taking it slow” as they worked out their differences. She also stressed that it was important for her to raise their daughter in a two-parent household since her parents broke up when she was in her teens.

But past stories of Offset’s alleged infidelity continue to haunt them. In late June, Cardi B was indicted for allegedly ordering an attack on a woman who had reportedly slept with her husband, The New York Times reported. She has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.