‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Launch A Scotland Podcast

Two of the handsome Scotsmen from Outlander are teaming up for a new project? Most fans are saying yes please, before even knowing what it is about.

According to Just Jared, Heughan and McTavish are starting a podcast and shared the big announcement on social media. McTavish, who played Dougal MacKenzie tweeted the announcement to his followers.

“Great meeting up with this guy again @SamHeughan Get ready for ‘Clanlands’ our podcast about the history, clans and landscape of Scotland. Coming soon!!…….#podcast #Scotland. We can’t wait for this podcast to be released!”

The Scottish Sun shared that McTavish, 58, worked together on the first two seasons of Outlander, so the new project, Clanlands will take fans behind the scenes. Fans responded that they can’t wait to hear the podcast and learn the background of the clans and history which is woven into the story of Jamie and Claire.

CarterMatt quoted McTavish, who said that people should stay tuned because they will tell the story of Scotland “brought to you by two fantastic Scottish actors.”

The podcast will provide context for people who know nothing about the history of Scotland, and stories and anecdotes for those who know a little about the background of the country, spoken by familiar voices.

CarterMatt said that there will be something for everyone when it comes to a history podcast.

“Sam and Graham each have established audiences and both have exhibited a love of Scotland. As a huge geography geek, we’ll be especially curious to see if the two discuss some remote parts of Scotland we don’t hear and see discussed all that much in different mediums.”

There are no firm dates for Clanlands, but the push is for it to be educational.

Outlander is providing a number of opportunities for other projects and spinoffs including people other than just the primary characters of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser, reports The Inquisitr.

Diana Gabaldon, who wrote all of the Outlander novels which sparked the Starz series and has provided a template for the show has also written side projects about fan-favorite minor characters which appear now and then in the series.

One potential spinoff would star David Berry as Lord John Grey. Lord John Grey has been a loyal friend to the lead characters Jamie, Claire, and Brianna Fraser, and his presence is woven into the Outlander narrative. Gabaldon calls the novels on which the show would be based her Lord John series for those who would like to read up.