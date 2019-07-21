Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Show Off Sexy PDA Amid Baby & Marriage Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t afraid to flaunt their love on social media. The couple showed off some PDA in Kylie’s recent post, and her fans went wild.

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, snuggling up together.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a tight, gray bodysuit with a large neon pink blazer over top.

Kylie has her long, dark hair slicked back into a sleek bun behind her head and sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a berry lip, and a bronzed glow.

Jenner dons a pair of large, hoop earrings and carries a small leather black bag to complete her look.

Travis wears a tie-dye short-sleeved t-shirt, some diamond earrings, a large chain around his neck, as well as a lavish watch on his wrist and ring on his finger.

The rapper stands behind Jenner and has one of his arms wrapped around her neck as she holds on to it with her own hand. His other arm is around Kylie’s waist with his hand extending inside her jacket.

Travis nuzzles Kylie’s face as she looks away from the camera in the photo. In the caption, Jenner reveals that she and Scott are partner’s forever.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already share one child together, daughter Stormi Webster. However, they may soon be expanding their family as rumors of them getting married and having a second child have been running wild.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their little girl Stormi by following the family on social media.