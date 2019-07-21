Travis Scott Is More Excited About The Idea Of Marriage Than Kylie Jenner, Insiders Say

Travis Scott might be all for getting married in the near future but Kylie Jenner isn't as ready.

Kylie Jenner has made it very clear that she wants to do life her way and doesn’t necessarily feel the need to follow in her older sisters footsteps. She may be the youngest of all of her famous siblings, but she also has the highest net worth by a long shot. At only 21-years-old Jenner is a billionaire and runs her own cosmetics company. She’s also the mother to a 1-year-old little girl named Stormi Webster whom she shares with Travis Scott. Scott and Jenner may have a child together, but they aren’t married yet. According to insiders close to the couple, the pair are at different places as far as the concept of marriage goes. While Jenner isn’t quite ready to tie the knot just yet, Scott is reportedly all for it, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Scott and Jenner call themselves “hubby” and “wifey” on social media pretty frequently, causing some fans to wonder if the couple got married in secret already. Jenner has also been seen with a giant diamond ring on her left hand. Despite the way it looks, the pair have not made any announcement about an engagement and don’t seem to be ready for that quite yet.

While insiders say the couple has discussed marriage, they aren’t on the same page about the topic. Scott is starting to become more invested into the idea but Jenner isn’t yet on board.

“Marriage isn’t important to Kylie but it’s increasingly important to Travis. Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed a huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot,” the source said.

The source went on to suggest that youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan may be feeling some pressure from her older siblings to get hitched. Kim Kardashian, who has long had a reputation for meddling in other people’s relationships, seems to feel the strongest about the topic. She believes that getting married in the near future just makes sense for Jenner.

The source went on to say that more kids might be in the future for the famous couple as well. Jenner has already publicly said that she wants more children and loves being a mother.