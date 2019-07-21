Danielle Knudson Flaunts Toned Bod In White Bikini & It’s ‘Paradise’

Danielle Knudson shared a brand new bikini pic with her Instagram fans, where she flaunted her toned bod. She posed under a primitive hut on the beach, as she leaned up and grabbed one of the beams up top. Her white bikini had a simple cut, consisting of a bandeau-style top and bottoms with one white strap, and a thinner strap in a lighter color.

Knudson also sported reflective sunglasses, and completed her look with gold bracelets on her right wrist. She crossed her right leg in front of her left and pointed her foot slightly, while placing her right hand on her hips. Behind her, you could make out a second hut closer to the water, along with the ocean. The model wore her hair down with loose waves that framed her face, and her makeup was hard to see thanks to how far she was from the camera.

The model noted that she was in “paradise” in the captions, and her fans responded with many positive comments.

“Possibly my new fave Instagram girl,” raved a fan, while another simply noted, “Hello Canada,” referring to her home country.

Another user had advice for Danielle.

“Try bali or lombok,” they suggested.

Prior to this post, Danielle flooded her social media with images from Miami Swim Week. And it’s no wonder, as she was spotted on the runway numerous times, rocking a variety of swimwear.

And while the model often shares revealing photos, she deviated from the norm in mid-July with a photo from the airport. The three photos showed Danielle sitting at a terminal, wearing a light green and white tie-dye sweater. She smiled with her lips closed, and wore her hair down under the hood. Knudson also wore tight black leggings, and her white sneakers peeked through the final snapshot. Beside her, she had a black suitcase with a carry-on bag on top.

Fans left a flurry of messages for Danielle, with some focusing on her casual look.

“So obsessed with this this dye on you,” commented Alo Yoga, which was the brand that Danielle was representing in the post.

“That outfit is a winner,” said another fan.

Other fans were less worried about her outfit, and focused on what was happening behind the scenes.

“Who’s the lucky person taking these pics!” asked a follower.

Meanwhile, an Instagram fan gave her a shout-out from his home state.

“You’re liked in Colorado,” he noted simply.