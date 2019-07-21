Leann Rimes Stuns In See-Through Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Leann Rimes is leaving little to the imagination in her latest social media photo, and her fans absolutely loved the racy photo.

Over the weekend, Leann Rimes took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself rocking nothing but a see-through, white crop top and a pair of short daisy dukes.

The country music singer/actress is seen posing with her hands in her hair as she shows off her toned arms, flat tummy, lean legs, and rock hard abs.

Rimes has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves as she grabs handfuls of her mane while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

Leann sports a full face of makeup for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and brown eye shadow. She adds a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo some rocks and green foliage can be seen. Meanwhile, in the caption of the picture, Leann cautions all of her followers to drink plenty of water as a heatwave has taken over many parts of the United States.

Rimes also tells her female followers to find their inner goddess and have some fun.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leann Rimes sparked controversy on social media earlier this year when she showed off a new tattoo that read, “god’s work.”

“Thank you … for my beautiful new ink!” Rimes wrote on social media after getting the tattoo, giving a shout out to her tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, who has inked other stars such as Lady Gaga in the past, per USA Today.

Loading...

Fans immediately began to call out Rimes for her tattoo, telling her that God should be capitalized instead of written in lower case script like it appears on her arm.

Leann never directly responded to the criticism, but she did reply with a black heart emoji to one fan who defended her in the comment section of the post.

“Remember everyone’s journey is different. If you’re a believer like me, remember how you went from doubt, to belief, to faith. Remember everyone’s belief system is not like yours. Btw, I’m sure LeAnn knows the difference between God & god and she wrote it exactly how she wanted to, in how it’s meaningful to her,” the social media user wrote.

Fans can see more of Leann Rimes racy photos by following the singer on Instagram.