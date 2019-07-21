‘One Piece’ Episode 894 Spoilers: X Drake, Hawkins Appear, Ace’s Past In Wano Revealed!

One Piece Episode 894, which is titled “He’ll Come! The Legend of Ace in the Land of Wano!,” started with Otama telling Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy why he was being chased by the subordinates of Beast Pirates captain Kaido, one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Otama revealed that while she was shopping, Emperor Kaido’s men approached her and stole her money.

To her anger, Otama said something that was against the law of the Land of Wano. Otama threatened them that once the Kozuki clan returns to the Land of Wano, they will give Emperor Kaido’s subordinates a lesson. Otama said that she didn’t think that she would ever come home again before Luffy came to save him.

The latest episode of One Piece featured Otama returning the favor to Luffy. Aside from helping him become familiar with the Land of Wano, Otama insisted that she would be giving Luffy something to eat. Before they headed to her house, Luffy and Otama first brought the Thousand Sunny to a safe place.

On their way to Otama’s house, they rode Komachiyo and Hihimaru. Upon reaching their destination, Otama immediately cooked rice and sliced some pickles and let Luffy eat it all. Luffy asked Otama why she’s not eating. Otama said that it’s part of her training to become a female ninja.

However, One Piece Episode 894 revealed that the bowl of rice and the pickle were the only food Otama has in her house. To stop her stomach from making a weird noise, Otama immediately headed to the river to drink water. While Otama was away, her master, Tenguyama Hitetsu, arrived and attacked Luffy for eating the food.

After hearing the sound of fighting, Otama quickly went home and explained the situation to Hitetsu. Since drinking water, Otama was noticeably not feeling well. Hitetsu revealed that the water flowing in the river was poisoned by Emperor Kaido’s factories, while their village was destroyed by one of his headliners, X Drake, who, like Luffy, is a member of the Worst Generation.

Loading...

When asked why Otama wasn’t leaving the place, Hitetsu said that she’s waiting for the return of a man called Ace. One Piece Episode 894 revealed the past of Whitebeard Pirates second division commander Portgas D. Ace in the Land of Wano. Otama, Hitetsu, and their villagers were already on the verge of death due to hunger when Ace and his crew arrived.

They decided to steal all their food and tied Ace and his crew up. When they finished eating all the food, Ace freed himself and walked towards Otama. However, instead of taking revenge, Ace asked Otama if she wanted to eat some dessert. Since then, Otama and Ace became close to each other. Luffy told Otama what happened to Ace which resulted in the little girl crying and losing consciousness.

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 894 showed Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins leading a group of men on their way to Kuri Beach. Hawkins wanted to investigate and capture the outsider who beat two of their men. With how he speaks, it seems like Hawkins is also serving as a headliner of the Beast Pirates.