Farrah Abraham Rocks Nude Thong Bikini By The Pool

Farrah Abraham was spotted soaking up some sun by the pool this week, and she let it all hang out in a skimpy little bikini.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Farrah Abraham was photographed sporting a very revealing nude bikini as she lounged by the swimming pool in the tiny sparkling swimwear.

The bikini left little to the imagination as it flaunted the former Teen Mom OG star’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and long, lean legs.

Abraham’s curvy backside was also on display as the thong bikini bottoms showed off her booty. Farrah added a see-through netted cover-up on top of the bikini and accessorized with some stud earrings and a chain around her neck.

The reality star’s long, sandy brown hair was parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Farrah also rocked a full face of makeup in the photos, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, some shimmering eye shadow and highlighter, as well as a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

In one photo, Abraham holds a drink in her hands as she smiles at someone off-camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham previously told the magazine that she works hard to keep her body fit and toned so that she can look great in her skimpy bikinis.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah stated.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Farrah continued.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Farrah added of her exercise routine.

Abraham often shows off her body in tight dresses, crop tops, and bikinis. She is also known for doing nude photoshoots and has even released a sex tape in the past, proving she’s not shy about flaunting her figure to the world.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on her social media accounts.