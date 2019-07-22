‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Dons Provocative Lingerie, Spreads Her Legs And Sits On A Car’s Hood

American fashion model and fitness guru Bri Teresi, who is well-known to her fans for being a Snapchat star, recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a new racy picture.

In the snap, Bri could be seen wearing very sexy, black and magenta lingerie which she teamed with a pair of sheer stockings, attached to her panties with the help of a suspender.

The model accessorized with large hoop earrings, wore minimal makeup and let her blond tresses down. The stunner finished off her look with a pair of black strappy heels which significantly added to her sultry persona.

She spread her legs and posed while sitting on the hood of a sleek white Lamborghini. In the caption, Bri wrote that she has a thing for fast cars and thanked the luxury car retailer Royal Exotic Lifestyle for letting her drive the gorgeous car. The picture was captured against the backdrop of a street flanked with palm trees, while the geotag showed Los Angeles, California, as the location of the snap.

As of this writing, and within a few hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 200 comments where fan and followers showered the hot model with numerous complimentary words and phrases, including “goddess,” “incredible body,” and “extremely beautiful”.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that Bri is drop dead gorgeous, while another fan wrote that she is the epitome of perfection.

A third fan, who was a self-proclaimed luxury cars enthusiast, wrote the following comment.

“Damn woman. You’re hotter than any car in the world.”

Another fan opined that he’s in love with the model because she’s the most beautiful and sexy woman in the whole world — a comment that many people wholeheartedly agreed with.

Prior to posting the said snap, Bri posed topless and used two coconuts to censor herself. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the extremely racy snap garnered more than 22,000 likes and about 350 comments as of the writing of this piece, which shows that Bri is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

The picture was captured for KO Watches, which the model could be seen wearing in the picture.

Per an an interview conducted by famous men’s magazine Maxim, Bri was born in Silicon Valley and has been modeling since 2015. During the interview, she revealed that she is very entrepreneurial in nature and also very dedicated to achieving her goals.

Apart from modeling, she also spoke about her education and revealed that she has a degree in political science, adding that people just assume that she never went to school. Regarding her future plans, Bri said the following.