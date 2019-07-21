Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Post Of Her & Travis Scott On Instagram, Fans Say, ‘I Love Your Love’

Kylie Jenner took some time to post a sweet snap of her and boyfriend Travis Scott.

In the Instagram snapshot, Stormi Webster’s parents are posing in a parking garage as one door from the car they’re possibly riding in is open, leaving Jenner’s 141 million followers to get a glimpse of the couple’s ride. The “SICKO MODE” rapper has both of his arms around the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and has his nose to her cheek with his eyes closed. Jenner is holding her baby daddy’s arm that’s gently placed around her neck and carrying a black leather purse as she slightly looks away from the camera.

In the snapshot, both Jenner and Scott are showing off their style. Scott is wearing a bright, tie-dye shirt, jeans, a silver chain and a silver stud earring. Jenner is wearing a gray and blue plaid bodysuit with a bright pink oversized blazer and white open-toed sandals. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her dark hair in a bun and is donning large silver hooped earrings. The mogul’s opted for a light makeup look, with a pink blush, foundation, eyelashes and pink lipstick.

At the time of writing, the photo of the lovebirds received more than 2 million likes. The snapshot also received 14,000 comments from Jenner’s followers.

“I love your love,” one follower commented.

“Mom and dad,” another follower chimed in.

The adorable post of the two comes after Jenner and Scott spent time on the playground with Stormi over the weekend. Us Weekly reports that the parents, who recently returned from a trip to Turks and Caicos, had an outing in California on Friday, July 19 and documented Stormi playing and laughing in a series of Instagram Story clips. In one clip, Stormi is wearing a white one-piece outfit and matching sneakers laughed while trying out the facility’s equipment, explored the sand with her dad and cheerfully exclaimed, “Wee!” as she rode on a swing with her mom.

Jenner and Scott have been together since 2017. While they share Stormi together and Jenner has said on her Instagram page that she wants another baby with Scott, marriage isn’t on the Kylie Skin CEO’s mind as of yet. Marriage is, however, something that the Astroworld rapper is reportedly more than ready for. Many of Jenner’s family, including sister Kim Kardashian, are also reportedly waiting for the couple to say “I Do.”

“Marriage isn’t important to Kylie but it’s increasingly important to Travis,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed a huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot.”

