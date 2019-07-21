Kylie Jenner’s ‘What We Really Do In The Restroom’ Pics Have Instagram Stumped

Kylie Jenner knows how to work a caption. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram earlier today for some updates that appeared to come from a bathroom. Pictures showed the 21-year-old posing in standing and squatting positions as she flaunted her curves in a tiny gray romper and oversized pink jacket.

Kylie may have been sending her world-famous legs and cleavage out to social media, but it looks like the star’s fans are more gripped by the picture’s setting and its accompanying caption – Kylie appeared to have offered an insight into what “really” happens when she’s in a bathroom. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO referred to herself in the plural, although no other individuals were visible.

Fans have been commenting.

“Really? Cause usually I just pee when I’m in the restroom” was a reply shooting up the comment section.

“You don’t be peeing in there?” another fan asked.

A substantial number of responses seemed to be probing quite what the world’s youngest billionaire does in a bathroom. Of course, it’s likely that Kylie’s post had no hidden message. Captioning a situation with a humorous or mysterious set of words is hardly a rarity on celebrity social media.

Nonetheless, it seemed that Kylie’s fans were a touch stumped.

“Where do you pee then?” one user asked.

Some of Kylie’s fans seemed impressed by the update. One wrote that they usually relieve themselves in the bathroom, but that Kylie’s snaps were “on some new level.” Given the impeccable hair, makeup, and stylish look that this mother of one had delivered from a nondescript-looking bathroom, the praise seemed merited.

Then again, other fans appeared to be getting a touch tired of this reality star’s updates.

“You do this thing everywhere not only in the bathroom,” one replied.

Whether or not they were referring to Kylie’s frequent glitzy posing wasn’t clarified.

Kylie has been making major headlines of late. The makeup mogul’s 2019-launched Kylie Skin brand has just received a massive promo boost via the “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” The luxury Turks and Caicos vacation that came with plenty of glamorous Instagram updates also served to help promote the range’s upcoming drop. The vacation made headlines for its high-end settings, but it also proved a talking point for seeing more appearances from Kylie’s apparent new best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Responses to Kylie’s update today mostly sent the star praise. That said, comments probing what on earth the caption might have meant weren’t insignificant.