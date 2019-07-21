Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Completely Nude Under Open Jacket For Sultry New Magazine Cover

Alessandra Ambrosio is featured on the upcoming issue of Vogue Greece, and her sizzling cover page is not one to miss.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a sneak peek of her work to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, and her fans went absolutely wild for it. The snap was captured in black and white and saw the 38-year-old sitting down with her head tilted towards the floor and wearing nothing more than an oversized wool coat.

Alessandra’s jacket was unfastened, exposing nearly every inch of her nude body through the wide opening of the number. The model expertly crossed her arms and legs so not to over expose her assets, though her 10 million fans still got quite an eyeful in the shot. Plenty of cleavage was still well within sight, as was a glimpse of the Brazilian bombshell’s flat midsection. The angle of the snap also allowed for a glimpse at her long, toned legs and famous curves that she often puts on display on her account on the social media platform.

For a bit of flair to her barely-there ensemble, the stunner added a pair of thick, gold hoop earrings. Her brunette tresses were styled in a short, edgy pixie cut, though fans could easily assume that the hairdo was the result of a wig rather than the babe cutting off her well known long locks. To complete her look, the babe sported a minimal face of makeup that consisted of a dusting of blush, glossy lip, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the supermodel showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 68,000 times after just 10 hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with hundreds of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous and stunning cover!!” one person wrote, while another called Alessandra a “goddess.”

“The most beautiful woman in the universe,” commented a third.

Along with posing for a number of magazine covers, Alessandra also lends her modeling talents to her own swimwear brand GAL Floripa, which she launched earlier this year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently showed off one of the pieces from her collection in another sizzling social media snap that did not go unnoticed. The camera caught Alessandra sporting the cheeky Gaya one-piece in a bold blue and pink ombre pattern that popped against her deep tan and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.