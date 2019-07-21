Miranda Lamber Flaunts Tiny Waist In Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes

Miranda Lambert seemingly spent her weekend at the lake with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

According to Hollywood Life, Miranda Lambert took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a few snapshots from her weekend at the lake with her hubby.

In the first photo, the country music singer share a gorgeous view of Lake Tahoe as the sun is setting. In the second picture, Miranda snuggles up next to two other women as the lake and gorgeous blue sky can be seen in the background.

Lambert dons a brown crop top that flaunts her flat belly, and has her hair pulled up behind her head with a red hair wrap.

In the third photo, Miranda shows off even more skin as she sports a blue bikini with red, pink, and orange flowers on it. She shows off her ample cleavage and toned tummy as she adds a pair of daisy dukes to complete her look.

The singer has her blonde hair braided into two pigtails and she sports a trucker hat over top of her mane. She also adds a pair of large, gold hoop earrings and some dark sunglasses to finish off her beach look.

Lambert cozies up to her husband in the picture, who goes shirtless in his own baseball cap. He sports some bright blue board shorts and a gold chain with cross pendant around his neck.

According to People Magazine, Miranda Lambert stunned fans when she announced her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin back in February.

Brendan, a New York City police officer, is currently taking a leave of absence from the force, seemingly to be with his wife as she travels the world for her music career.

“Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” a representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information told the magazine.

However, the couple do spend a lot of time in NYC, where McLoughlin has an 8-month-old son from a previous relationship, whom Miranda says is “amazing.”

“We have the best of both worlds. We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance,” Lambert recently told Extra of her new married life with McLoughlin.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert’s life with husband Brendan McLoughlin by following the singer on Instagram.