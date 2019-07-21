‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Sizzles In A Minuscule Blue Bikini

Playboy model Kindly Myers has mastered the art of titillating her fans by posting naughty pictures every week. In fact, every time she shares a new picture on her Instagram feed, fans tend to immediately fall in love with her sexiness and they keep asking her to show more skin.

Speaking of teasing her fans, that’s exactly what she did over the weekend by posting multiple skin-baring snaps that not only sent a wave of excitement through her 1.7 million fans, but it also pushed Instagram’s policy on nudity.

In her recent-most share, the model could be seen rocking a minuscule blue-and-pink bikini that exposed her bare chest and half of her perky breasts. Captured on a beach, the model posed while looking straight into the camera and tugging at her bikini bottoms.

She wore minimal makeup and let her blond hair down to keep it chic and sexy, while she ditched accessories to keep it simple.

Within six hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 11,000 likes and over 200 comments where fans drooled over Kindly’s hotness and showered her with numerous complimentary comments and phrases.

“Why are you so sexy and beautiful?” one of her fans questioned. “Jeez, you are incredibly hot,” said another. While a third fan said that Kindly has the best figure on Instagram and she is like a mermaid.

Prior to posting the said picture, Kindly shared a very risque photograph where she could be seen wearing a white bodysuit. To pose for the picture, the model sat on a stairway and put her bare booty and thighs on full display — a move that raised the temperature of her Instagram page almost immediately.

As of this writing, and within a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 37,000 likes and over a thousand comments which shows that fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by some fellow models, including Jesse and Chloe. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

According to an article by Height Line, the 33-year-old model was born in a small town in Kentucky. She lost her father at a young age and was raised along with her two siblings in her hometown of Bowling Green.

Per the piece, shortly after graduating from high school, Kindly joined the U.S. Army as an Automated Logistical Specialist. She served in the Army National Guard for four years, during which she developed herself physically and mentally.