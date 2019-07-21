Here’s How Scott Disick Reportedly Felt After Seeing Sofia Richie’s Sexy Bikini Posts In Turks & Caicos

Scott Disick reportedly has no problem with his girlfriend Sofia Richie flaunting her body for the world to see.

Richie recently returned from Kylie Jenner’s Carribean girls trip in Turks and Caicos. While on the trip, Richie shared scantily-clad photos of herself in multiple bikinis on her Instagram page. Although her 4.9 million followers received a front-row view of the influencer’s curves, HollywoodLife reports that Disick had no problem with sharing his girlfriend with the world. The Flip It Like Disick star was also reportedly “okay” with Richie’s decision to go on a solo trip for several days.

“Scott did have some FOMO when he saw Sofia’s sexy bikini pictures but he did not react the way he would have a few years ago. The old Scott would have pulled some drama, like running off to Miami with his boys for a big party binge but now, no reaction. He just stayed home and hung out with his kids and worked,” a source revealed to HL.

The source also added that Disick and Richie don’t have a “co-dependent” relationship with one another and Disick only cares about his girlfriend’s happiness. He was reportedly “very happy” to see Richie with Jenner and her close friends on the trip.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner invited Richie, her bestie Stassi Karanikolaou, Draya Michele and more of her friends to join her in Turks and Caicos in celebration of her new venture, Kylie Skin. The beauty mogul also brought her boyfriend Travis Scott and baby Stormi Webster along for the trip. Richie, who is close in age with Jenner, was reportedly “thrilled” that she was asked by Jenner to tag along on the trip.

“Sofia is feeling very grateful that she’s been able to have this time to just relax and unwind with Kylie and it’s a great way for them to reconnect,” a source said.

The trip also reportedly shows how close Richie has gotten with the Kardashian-Jenner clan since she and Disick became an item. The influencer and Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly squashed any drama they may have had when Richie joined Kardashian, Disick and their three children in Mexico for a pre-Christmas trip. The trip was reportedly what gave Richie the stamp of approval to spend time with Kardashian’s sisters.

Disick recently went on a trip without Richie as well back in June. He joined his ex, their children, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their children in Costa Rica, where they filmed scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, per Us Weekly.