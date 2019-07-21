Stella Maxwell Flashes Bare Booty Under Sheer Dress On A Windy Day

Stella Maxwell shared a set of three photos with her Instagram fans several days ago, and it showed her rocking a black, sheer dress. The first photo of the set caught many of her fans’ attention, which was no wonder, since the dress blew in the way in such a way that her bare derriere was left exposed. It would appear that Stella sported a bodysuit or bottoms underneath, but it was hard to tell. The dress had a short train-like accent that trailed behind her, along with thin straps that tied at the tops of her shoulders. It also had a tie accent on her back, along with a small cutout.

Maxwell stood on a ledge in the ensemble, popping her right foot while looking over her right shoulder at the camera. Her hair was worn down in curls, as she rocked a heavy left part. And while she was photographed from so far away that it was hard to decipher her makeup, it was clear that she wore dark eyeliner.

The second and third photos were taken from the exact same location, except Stella opted to pose while sitting down. Behind her, you could see blue waters, boats and a hill.

Her fans liked the photo set over 162,000 times. In addition, many of them left Stella a comment.

“Oh my gosh I’d be so scared to stand up there!!” exclaimed a fan. And sure enough, it’s hard to know if the first photo was taken on a ledge with nothing beneath it, or whether it was lower to the ground than people would believe.

Others focused on her good looks.

“That is a very sexy photo Stella!” said a follower, while another exclaimed, “Omg obsessed with this outfit!”

In addition, someone commented on the location, who may be a local.

“Capri is wonderful [sic] with you @stellamaxwell! You are a siren! Thank you for [sic] visit Italy and enjoy it!!” they stated.

Prior to this update, Stella shared a geo-tagged image of her from Paris, France. It was easy enough to notice her location without the geo-tag, however, as the Eiffel Tower was visible behind her.

The model wore a brightly patterned matching bra and leggings set, along with a fuzzy blue cardigan that she wore on top. Her hair was pulled up in a bun, as she sat on a boat and enjoyed the views from the water.