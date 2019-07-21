Sarah Hyland Stuns In Crop Top & Daisy Dukes During L.A. Outing

Sarah Hyland can’t stop showing off her toned body, or her brand new diamond engagement ring.

According to The Daily Mail, Sarah Hyland was photographed by the paparazzi over the weekend as she sported a sexy summer style and flaunted the new diamond sparkler on her finger.

In the photos, the Modern Family star is seen sporting a white crop top with pineapples on it, which shows off her flat tummy and toned abs.

Hyland adds a pair of daisy dukes while flaunting her long, lean legs in the denim shorts. The actress sports a deep tan all over her body, and accessorizes her look by wearing a gray hat, tan sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, and multiple chains and pendants around her neck.

Sarah has her engagement ring from boyfriend Wells Adams on her left hand, and a bracelet on her right wrist as she carries her phone and a water bottle in her hand. She completes her look with a pair of white sneakers and a black purse slung over her shoulder.

Hyland’s brown curly hair is hidden underneath her hat, and she dons a minimal makeup look for her outing, which included a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams may be planning to spend the rest of their lives together, but they have to introduce their parents to one another.

Wells revealed earlier this year on a podcast that he and Sarah have decided to keep their parents away from each other as much as possible due their very different political views.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something, Wells revealed on a podcast, per People.

“They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics,” Adams continued.

“It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender added, revealing that Hyland comes from a liberal family.

Sarah Hyland began dating Wells Adams back in 2017, and they’ve quickly become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples, which fans are excited to see walk down the aisle.