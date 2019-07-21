American Model Melissa Riso Ditches Her Bra And Exposes Major Skin In New Snap

American model and actress Melissa Riso has not only proved her prowess as an actress and a fashion model, but she has also carved out a name for herself on Instagram.

In fact, her skin-baring pictures have attracted more than 1.1 million followers on the photo-sharing platform and the number seems to be on a rise with each passing day.

Following her sultry picture-posting ritual, the model took to her page and dropped an eye-popping snap that sent a wave of excitement through her fans because of the sheer display of skin.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a pair of hot pants that she teamed with a light-blue shirt. To spice things up, however, she unbuttoned the shirt and partially took it off to reveal that she was wearing no bra underneath it.

In the process, the model not only put her smooth, bare back on full display but as she struck a side pose, she flashed major sideboob to titillate her fans. In order to comply with Instagram’s policy on nudity, the model covered her nipples with her hands. Nonetheless, she left a lot for her fans to look at and drool over for the rest of the day.

The model accessorized with a blue beret hat and and wore minimal makeup to keep it simple yet sexy. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in West Hollywood, California, and in the caption, she used a motivational quote.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that she has the hottest figure on Instagram, whereas another fan used all the complimentary adjectives he could think of and posted a long comment for the model.

Other fans, per usual, used hearts, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the hot model.

Apart from the said picture, Melissa posted another sexy picture where she could be seen wearing a skimpy red crop top which she teamed with a pair of hot pants. While the top allowed Melissa to show off her never-ending cleavage, she also left her shorts unzipped to reveal her underwear — a move that thoroughly titillated her fans.

Apart from the regular followers, fellow models Jessica Killings and Rachell Vallori also liked the picture to show appreciation.

According to an article by Listal, apart from being a model, Melissa is also an actress. The California native graduated from a beauty college and is also a popular men’s hairstylist. She has also launched a hair cream for men called MR hair pomade.