Natalie Roser Exposes Chest In Zip Up Bodysuit Fit For A Bond Girl

Natalie Roser shared a new Instagram photo of herself rocking a navy blue bodysuit and couldn’t help but note in the captions that she was feeling “Bond girl vibes.” And it’s no wonder, as the bodysuit certainly had the look and feel for a modern Bond woman.

The model posed in the outfit while she faced the camera straight on, and wore it with it largely unzipped. So much so, that it left her chest exposed. She cinched the waist with a matching blue belt with a silver buckle, while she also accessorized with a couple of gold necklaces. The bodysuit had light blue stripes on the inner sleeves and seemed to fit Natalie like a glove.

Roser often to wear her hair down in defined curls, along with a heavy comb-over in the front. Her makeup left her looking arguably flawless, as she kept it simple with light pink lipstick, mascara, dark eyeliner, and dark eyeshadow.

While Natalie didn’t divulge the location of the shot, she stood in the middle of a home with a large dining table visible behind her.

Besides this new update, Roser also shared a photo of herself repping Alo Yoga’s clothing. And she did more than just wear the outfit, as she shared a photo and a video of herself working out.

The photo showed Natalie smiling widely while holding onto bars above her at a gym. She sported an Alo Yoga sports bra, which was branded, along with a pair of white brief bottoms. On top of the bottoms, she threw on a sheer pair of light lavender shorts. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun, although she looked very put together and wore hoop earrings too.

The video showed Roser hanging from the bars while doing leg lifts. She was clearly working her muscles, as she breathed rhythmically to keep her stamina up.

Fans stopped by with comments, including the brand itself, which gave Natalie some love.

“So strong! We love seeing you in your Alo!” they raved.

“Do you ever look bad!?” asked another fan, with the answer seemingly being, “no.”

Others were wowed by her workout.

“Yesssss angel!! So strong, so beautiful,” said a follower, while someone else added, “Wow Nat…impressive strength!!”

In addition, one of her fans made a guess about the model.

“There’s something about @natalie_roser that we don’t know! Is she as tender as she looks? I bet she is the kindest person on earth,” they said.