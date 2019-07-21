Elsa Hosk Rocks Strappy Black Swimsuit On The Beach In Triple Instagram Update

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk stunned her 5.5 million Instagram followers recently with a gorgeous beach-centric triple update. It appears that Hosk is one of the many models who has flown to spend some time on the beaches of sunny Mexico as part of the experience Revolve clothing is putting on. Hosk shared three gorgeous snaps of herself in a unique black swimsuit, and included the hashtag #revolvesummer.

In the first shot, Hosk faced away from the camera so that her followers could see the stunning details on her bathing suit. Though the suit was a one-piece, it had thin straps that laced up from her lower back to her mid-back, then two straps that criss-crossed her upper back. The end result was a super sexy look that flaunted just as much skin as a bikini. Hosk’s hair was pulled up into a messy bun and she added a few accessories to elevate the look, including statement earrings and a bangle.

In the second snap, Hosk amped up the sex appeal even more. She posed in a position that flaunted her booty for the camera, and glanced over her shoulder seductively into the camera. She got right in the water along the shore where it was shallow, allowing the ocean water to lap around her toned physique.

In the third and final snap in the series, Hosk posed in a position that had the camera on her from a side angle. As a result, more of the swimsuit was on display, and fans were able to see that the look had high-cut sides to elongate the legs and a relatively conservative front. The balance of the full coverage front with the almost entirely bare back made for a memorable look.

Hosk added a simple caption that indicated she was enjoying her time spent on the sandy beaches of Mexico, and her followers loved the snaps.

Within just 20 minutes, the pictures received over 53,000 likes as Hosk’s followers drooled over her enviable physique.

One fan commented “this is sooo good” while another added “omg so good I can’t.”

Another fan called Hosk a “natural beauty in the nature.”

Hosk has been flaunting her beach-ready body in quite a few locations this summer. Earlier this month, she shared another triple update, this time from Amagansett, New York. The blonde bombshell proved you don’t need to travel to a tropical destination in order to rock a tiny bikini that flaunts your physique.