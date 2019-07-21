Nina Agdal Rocks A Gray Bikini

Nina Agdal shared her weekend look with her Instagram fans today, and it was just what she needed to beat the heat. She posed in front of a rectangular pool with bright green lawn and trees in the backdrop, as she wore a gray bikini. The top was a basic cut with a slight scoop neck and thin straps, while her bottoms were gray with white polka dots. The model sported a messy top bun, and wore a pair of swimming goggles while flashing the “hang loose” sign with her hands.

Many of her fans commented on her goggles, which she seemed to wear to be funny.

“Looks like you are ready to swim some laps!” joked a follower, while another simply stated, “Killer goggles.”

Another fan paid the most attention to Nina’s midriff, as he wanted to call her out for something.

“Why are you sucking in your gut? Like you really even need to do that,” he complained.

It’s hard to say for certain whether it was Agdal’s intent to suck in her gut, or whether it just looked that way. After all, the model has a very toned body, and she’s occasionally seen hitting the gym in her Instagram Stories.

On the other hand, Agdal’s sense of humor is no secret, considering that she mixes up her social media posts with personal and profession updates. Lately, it looks like she’s been in a mood to share her personality more, as she posted a video a couple of days ago where she goofed off at the hotel check in counter.

Apparently, Nina was at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Los Angeles. She wore a casual look, including a bright orange sweater, black hat and light denim with chunky sneakers. Someone videotaped her from behind, as she shuffled her feet while talking to the clerk.

Some of her fans got her sense of humor, while others seemed to miss the point.

“That’s me at the airport urinal after a long flight. What?” noted a follower, while another complimented Agdal, saying, “Is that Michael Jackson?? Such moves!!”

In addition, a fan didn’t even bother to mention Nina’s post, but instead gave a warning to others that might want to stay at the same hotel.

“Do not order room service, they charge $12 delivery,” they advised.

Meanwhile, a female fan complimented Nina’s casual look.

“I love your outfit……So cute and natural….girls forget being like [sic] tht nowadays,” she noted.