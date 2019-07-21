Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Rocks A Red Bikini As She Enjoys Getaway In Greece

Norwegian model Frida Aasen – best known to her Instagram fans and followers for her association with Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – is enjoying a getaway in Mykonos, Greece.

Since visiting the beautiful Island’s breathtaking beaches, she has treated her fans to various pictures to both entertain and titillate them.

In her most recent share, the model could be seen rocking a red bikini that accentuated her enviable figure and sent temperatures soaring soon after going live. In the candid photo, the model could be seen walking on the edge of a swimming pool which was situated near the sea.

The model accessorized with large hoop earrings and wore a bandana on her head to keep it stylish and chic. The barely-there bikini allowed Frida to put her long, sexy legs on full display — a move that did her nothing but favors as the pic amassed about 15,000 likes and several comments as of this writing.

In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that she is living her best life.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans said that Frida is her role model, while another one commented that she is simply stunning. Other fans wished her an enjoyable trip in Greece, while the remaining fans used hearts, kiss and fire emoji to express their love and admiration for the stunning model.

Before sharing the red bikini snap, Frida treated her fans and followers to yet another sultry picture where she could be seen wearing a pink bikini. The model turned her back toward the camera to pose for the picture, and in the process, she put her pert derriere on full display to tease her fans.

To spice up the look, the model stood under a shower and deliberately made her body dripping wet to pull off a very sexy look. The picture garnered more than 13,000 likes and about a hundred comments as of the writing of this piece.

“So gorgeous and so wonderful,” one fan wrote. “Jesus! You should post more shots from behind,” another fan requested. While a third fan said that Frida derriere is too sexy.

Apart from her regular fans, the picture was also liked by fellow model Victoria Lee and famous fashion designer, LaQuan Smith.

In an interview with Inoubliable Model Army, Frida said that being selected as a Victoria’s Secret model was no easy feat as it requires some distinguishing factors that made a positive and lasting impression on casting directors and designers. She stressed that in order to be successful, it’s important not to copy anyone else.