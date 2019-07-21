‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s Mental Health Issues Reportedly Caused Tension Between Her And Andrew Glennon

A source claims cheating was never a factor.

Amber Portwood may have recently hinted on Instagram that her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, was unfaithful, but according to a new report, that is not the case.

Weeks after the Teen Mom OG star was arrested for allegedly assaulting Glennon, who she’s been dating for the past two years, a source claims it wasn’t cheating, but rather Portwood’s ongoing mental health struggles that caused a rift between them.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” an insider told Us Weekly magazine on July 19. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self care with her mental disorders and choosing to not take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Another source told the magazine that Portwood’s boyfriend, who is also the father of her 14-month-old son, James, “had been trying to get Amber’s health back on track” prior to her arrest.

Portwood and Glennon began dating one another in the summer of 2017 after first meeting on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Portwood was hoping to conquer her relationship issues with former fiancé Matt Baier. Months later, during production on Teen Mom OG, the couple flew to Hawaii for vacation, where they discovered Portwood was expecting their first child.

Portwood also shares 10-year-old Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Glennon is well-aware of how troubled Portwood’s past relationships with certain partners have been, and has done his best to provide her with a loving and supportive environment throughout their years-long romance. As the report explained, Glennon has only ever wanted to see the mother-of-two healthy and happy. However, at this point in time, she needs to take her mental health into her own hands and do it right.

Days ago, a separate source told Us Weekly magazine that Portwood and Glennon were still learning about one another.

“They love each other, but as things intensify, it’s becoming a more difficult situation to navigate and come back from,” the source said. “In her life, men have taken advantage of her. … She’s very sensitive to repeating that.”

Portwood and Glennon have both been completely silent in regard to her arrest, and his reported custody filing, as InTouch Weekly explained.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, their family, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.