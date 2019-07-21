Laci Kay Somers Falls Out Of Tiny Hot Pink Bikini While Oiled Up

Laci Kay Somers shared a new bikini pic a couple of days ago, which showed her falling out of her hot pink swimsuit. She posed in front of a cream-colored wall and shared the same photo with two different crops.

The first photo was a zoomed-in version of the second and showed Laci posing with her right hip popped and her left hand in her hair. She playfully tugged at the clear strap of her bikini bottoms with her right hand, as she looked into the distance. The model pursed her lips while rocking reflective aviator sunglasses.

The swimsuit itself was arguably too small for Somers’ famous curves, as her chest lay mostly exposed. Plus, the bottoms had clear side straps, which made it appear as though it were staying put by sheer magic. She wore her hair down with a heavy left part and wore glossy lipstick that popped.

The update was geo-tagged in Los Angeles and received over 219,000 likes. Her fans let her know how much they liked the photos in the comments.

“You’re perfect, angel, I love you,” gushed a fan, while another said, “The most beautiful girl on Earth.”

Meanwhile, others had questions for the model.

“How often do you workout your booty?” asked a curious fan, while another wondered, “Where can I find those see through heels?? I need to get my girl some.”

Since then, Laci’s shared a photo of herself in a blue ensemble, which consisted of a long-sleeved sheer crop top and matching thong bottoms. This time, she posed by white steps in front of industrial windows. She placed her right foot on a couple of steps above her while tugging at her bottoms with her right hand. She looked over her right shoulder at the camera and gave a sultry look, while her bare derriere was on full display. Her popularity was easy to see, as the photo’s garnered over 66,500 views already in the first 45 minutes since it was published.

Her fans raved about her look and congratulated her on many different fronts.

“That color fits you wonderful,” noted a fan, who liked the bright blue on the model.

Loading...

“Wow you look so hot hot,” emphasized another, while someone noted, “Always love your hair.”

There were also plenty of people who couldn’t get enough of her looks in general.

“You are so fine and gorgeous,” said an Instagram user, whose sentiments were echoed many times by fellow followers.