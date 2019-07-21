Kylie Jenner’s Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner is feeling “pretty in pink” in her latest social media snap, where she puts all of her curves on full display.

On Sunday afternoon, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a tight, low-cut gray plaid ensemble with a bright pink jacket over top.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen showing off her long, lean legs her ample cleavage in the outfit.

Kylie has her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and styled in straight strands that fall down her back in the photo, and sports a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and thick lashes.

Jenner adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark berry color on her lips to complete her glam look. She also accessorizes with a pair of large hoop earrings and some pink polish on her fingernails.

Kylie stands with her hands on her hips as she gives a sultry pose to the camera. She pushes the sides of her neon-pink blazer back to show off her tiny waist and curvy hips, as well as the deep tan that she dons all over her body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently added a photo of herself looking out over the ocean during a vacation to Turks and Caicos and got deep in the caption of the picture.

Jenner opened up about still having feelings and issues, despite being blessed with great wealth and a lavish lifestyle.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” Kylie wrote in the caption of a photo of herself looking out over the water during sunset.

“My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” Jenner added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following the makeup mogul on her social media accounts.