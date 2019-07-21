‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Responds To Vicki Gunvalson’s Demotion To A ‘Friend’ Role On ‘RHOC’

Vicki Gunvalson starred on 'RHOC' in a 'housewife' role for 13 seasons.

LuAnn de Lesseps isn’t worried about Vicki Gunvalson after her sudden demotion from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Following a massive amount of shock over Gunvalson’s reduced role on the show, which was confirmed weeks ago by Bravo TV, the Real Housewives of New York City star appeared on People Live, where she addressed the news of Gunvalson’s demotion.

Gunvalson will “be just fine,” de Lesseps explained, according to a report from OK! Magazine on July 20.

As fans of the Real Housewives franchise well know, de Lesseps was demoted to a friend role during the sixth season of the Big Apple-based show but returned the following year in a full-time role, which she’s held ever since. Meanwhile, Gunvalson is the only original cast member remaining on The Real Housewives of Orange County and had held her full-time role until filming began earlier this year on Season 14.

While Gunvalson denied that she was taking on a downgraded role on the show earlier this year, when filming first began, the news was ultimately confirmed, much to her dismay.

As fans may have seen on social media, Gunvalson has expressed confusion over why Bravo TV chose to remove her from her full-time role on the show and has even encouraged her fans and followers to question the network about their shocking decision.

Following the news of Gunvalson’s demotion weeks ago, she took to her Instagram page to confirm that she would be taking on a different role during the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and to remind fans that she is the “OG of the OC.”

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'” she wrote. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas.”

In addition to the post, Gunvalson has also been teasing fans of a potential new show with her co-stars, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

Gunvalson and her co-stars will return to Bravo on August 6 at 9 p.m. for the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.