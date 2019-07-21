‘Playboy’ Playmate Tiffany Toth Rocks A Suggestive Bodysuit In Latest Instagram Share

While American model Tiffany Toth may have carved out a name for herself in the mainstream modeling industry by being a Playboy bunny, she has also managed to attract more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

In order to keep her fans interested in her modeling activities, the stunner makes sure to post new pictures — both regular and hot ones — on her page every week. Looking at the number of likes and comments proves that fans love her and they never seem to get enough of her hotness.

Following her picture-sharing routine, the 33-year-old model took to her page and shared a risque new photograph which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

In the pic, the model could be seen sitting on a bed in a very provocative pose, wearing a see-through black bodysuit. The racy ensemble not only allowed the model to put her legs on full display, but its strapless design perfectly showcased her never-ending cleavage — a move that sent pulses racing.

The model opted for a full face of makeup and wore her blond tresses into soft, romantic curls. To pull off a very sexy look, she let a strand of her hair fall on her face while she closed her eyes and left her lips slightly parted to strike a seductive pose.

The model also held a piece of neon-pink silk fabric in her hands, which complemented her pink makeup. In the caption, she informed her fans that the beautiful bodysuit was from the renowned fashion brand, Revolve. She also informed her fans that she would be doing a Q&A session with her fans, which opened the floor to a plethora of questions.

As of this writing, and within an hour of going live, the picture has racked up about 6,000 likes and about 170 comments, as fans praised the model for her hot figure, as well as her stunning looks and sense of style.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans asked the model how old she was when she got into modeling? In response, Tiffany said that she entered the fashion industry at the age of 19.

Another follower asked Tiffany’s thoughts on Playboy magazine’s new stance on posting more content and less nudity. Answering the question, she wrote the following.

“I honestly don’t even know what they are doing these days, haven’t seen the magazine in a long time.”

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Tiffany became Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in September of 2011. Apart from Playboy, the model has also posed for various magazines, including Maxim, Iron Man, and Seventeen.