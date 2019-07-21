Jordyn Woods Flaunts Booty & Sideboob In A Tight Little Dress

Jordyn Woods is living her best life in New Orleans. The model recently revealed via social media that she was having an interesting experience in the city and showed off her Bourbon Street look in the process.

On Sunday, Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself on the famous Bourbon Street as she donned a skin-tight dress that put all of her curves on display.

In the sexy snapshot, Woods is spotted posing for the camera as she stands to the side and shows off her curvy booty in a silver, sparkling dress.

The gown flaunted Jordyn’s tiny waist and also showed off the side of her bare chest as well as her toned arms and lean legs.

Woods had her hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder, as she also donned a full face of makeup for the picture.

Jordyn rocked darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy lip for the outing, as well as some bright polish on her fingernails.

In the background of the photo, Bourbon Street can be seen as the neon lights from a bar window illuminate the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods is known for being Kylie Jenner’s former best friend. The pair had a falling out after Jordyn allegedly cheated with the boyfriend of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, earlier this year.

Recently, Kylie took all of her girlfriends on a lavish vacation, and sources tell Page Six that Woods wasn’t too bothered by not being invited on the trip to Turks and Caicos, where the girls lived it up wearing little more than their bikinis on the beach during the getaway.

“This vacation makes it kind of clear that [Kylie and Jordyn] are moving on and doing what they have to do to move on with their lives. It is what it is. The writing’s on the wall,” an insider told the outlet.

“Jordyn would love to be back on the same page with Kylie and love to have their friendship back, but she kind of has the attitude, ‘I’m a grown woman.’ She’s just worried about what she has to get done. If Kylie wants to get back, great. If not, OK,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods’ life by following the model on her social media accounts.