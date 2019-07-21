Jeffrey Epstein’s Cell Door Was Reportedly Kept Unlocked During His Stint In Jail

According to a report by The Washington Post, accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to have his cell door unlocked during his 13-month Palm Beach Country jail stint. Not only that, Insider reports that he was granted “liberal access” to an attorney room with a TV.

The revelation was discovered from a memo written by now-retired Captain Mark Chamberlain that was directed at staff members. The memo informed them that Epstein was not familiar with “jail routine” and would need help adjusting to life behind bars after he was convicted of soliciting and procuring a 17-year-old girl for prostitution.

The Post’s report has sparked an internal investigation into the unusually lenient treatment of Epstein.

“All aspects of the matter will be fully investigated to ensure total transparency and accountability,” said Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who was sheriff during the time Epstein was in custody at the facility his office oversees.

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein attempted to secure bail but was denied last week after prosecutors successfully argued that he was an “extreme flight risk.” ABC News reports that U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman believes the accusations against the financier “are unusual in the criminal law insofar as they carry with them a presumption that ‘No condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required, and the safety of the community.'”

Another recent report by CNN revealed that private investigator Michael Fisten, who has been studying Epstein for over a decade, claims that the billionaire abused girls as young as 13. Even more disturbing, once the girls were too old for his liking — when they “lost their braces and their pubescent look” — Epstein used them to recruit younger girls.

For ‘client’ Jeffrey Epstein, an unlocked cell in a Florida jail https://t.co/OrXA8Lv1ch pic.twitter.com/EghjEMMTXH — SFGate (@SFGate) July 20, 2019

Fisten also claims that Epstein’s “work release” during his Palm Beach sentence allowed him to receive “lavish lunches” delivered to his office and sometimes, visits from young girls. But per The Inquisitr, the visitation logs of these girls are reportedly “missing,” so it’s unclear if the girls were underage.

Loading...

“I couldn’t help but think that this could have been my daughter, or your daughter, or my next-door neighbor’s daughter,” Fisten said.

“Nothing really phases me after spending 13 years in homicide, nothing really phases me anymore,” he added, before revealing that Epstein’s affinity for young girls disturbed him.

Epstein faces up to 45 years in prison if he is convicted of sexually exploiting and abusing underage girls. He has pled not guilty, and famous names connected to him, such as President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton, are distancing themselves from the financier.