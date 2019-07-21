Bella Thorne Sizzles And Exposes Thighs In Red Mini Dress

Bella Thorne has been busy lately promoting her book, The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul. She’s shared shout outs to people who supported the project, including rapper Snoop Dogg and actress Lena Dunham. Thorne has been counting down until the release, and she shared a sizzling shot today in honor of the release date being just two days away.

In the shot, Thorne lounged in a unique metallic pink chair that had a furry white throw to cushion the seat, as well as a series of colorful tassels along the bottom edge. Thorne herself looked vibrant in a bright red dress that showed off plenty of her pale skin.

While her cleavage is not visible from the angle of the snap, Thorne posed with her legs propped on one side of the chair. As a result, her curvy thighs are on full display. She added a bit of personality to the look by rocking black Converse sneakers rather than bare feet or a more feminine shoe.

Thorne fully embraced the color red in the snap, with her dress matching the bright red hue of her book cover. Thorne also is currently wearing her hair dyed a vibrant red, and even rocked a red lip for her makeup look.

In the background, fans can see a truly unique space filled with color and unusual pieces.

In the caption of the photo, Thorne discussed the need to embrace imperfections and got real about sharing a shot that showcased her voluptuous thighs — while making the decision not to blur out small cellulite marks that were visible.

Given that the photo received over 192,000 likes in less than an hour, it seems that Thorne’s fans might just be as excited about the launch of her book as she herself is.

One fan gushed about Thorne’s whole attitude and said, “I would love to meet you in person. The way you articulate yourself is ever so passionately. I’d love to talk to you about music, mental health, etc. Maybe some day.”

Another fan commented on the vixen vibe of the picture, and said, “this picture made me think of a teenage Jessica Rabbit.”

Another seemed enthusiastic about the upcoming release date, and added, “I need to buy this book omg.”

Thorne has been endlessly teasing her book to her 20.6 million Instagram followers and even has a link in her Instagram bio where fans can pre-order a copy. She’s been sharing reviews that people have written, presumably of advanced reader copies, and based on their comments, many of her fans can’t wait to get their hands on a copy.