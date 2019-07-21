Leah Messer Responds To Jenelle Evans’ Parenting Diss, Tells Fans She ‘Ain’t Worth My Time’

A 'Teen Mom 2' feud erupted on Twitter.

Leah Messer is fighting back after being dissed on Twitter by her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans.

According to an Us Weekly report on July 20, Evans took aim at Messer after proclaiming that despite the fact that she and her husband, David Eason, temporarily lost custody of their three children, including 11-year-old Maryssa, five-year-old Kaiser, and two-year-old Ensley, she is actually a “good mom.”

Following Evans’ proclamation regarding her stellar parenting ability, a fan pointed out that good moms don’t have their children taken away from them.

“So I guess Leah’s not a good mom? She got her kids taken and given back just like me,” Evans pointed out.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Messer went through struggles several years ago and as she was faced with allegations of potential drug addiction, which she denied, her ex-husband, Corey Simms, had custody of their twin girls, Ali and Aleeah. Now, however, Messer is an active parent in all three of her children’s lives and didn’t take too kindly to Evans’ shady comment.

“She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me?” Messer wrote in response to Evans’ tweet.

Messer than told Evans to worry about what’s best for herself and her children and encouraged her to quit attacking people on social media.

“She ain’t worth my time,” Messer later told a fan.

In addition to her initial comments, Messer also re-tweeted a message shared by her fellow reality star, Chrisley Knows Best‘s Lindsie Chrisley, who wrote, “Some people create their own storms, then get upset when it rains.”

Loading...

Messer and Evans haven’t been on good terms for years and the same goes for Evans and the majority of the Teen Mom 2 cast. As fans well know, Evans frequently butts heads publicly with Kailyn Lowry and the only real friend she’s had on the cast in recent years was Briana DeJesus, who was added to the show in 2017.

While Messer and the cast is currently in production on the show’s new episodes, Evans and her family will not be featured on future seasons due to her May firing.

Just over a year after Evans’ husband, Eason, was fired from his role on the show due to a series of homophobic comments made on Twitter, MTV announced they were also parting ways with Evans after her husband allegedly shot and killed their family dog at their home in North Carolina.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV sometime later this year.