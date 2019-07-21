Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Racy Black Bikini On Instagram

Larsa Pippen is heating up social media with her latest photo, which is sure to get the pulses of her followers racing. On Sunday, Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself looking stunning as she rocked a skimpy bikini by the pool

In the sexy snapshot, Larsa is seen wearing a barely-there black and white stripped bikini top, which put her ample cleavage on full display as she busted out of the low-cut swimwear. Pippen added a pair of high-cut bottoms, which flaunted her fabulous figure, and showed off her flat tummy, toned abs, lean legs, and curvy hips.

In the photograph, the former Real Housewives of Miami star is seen standing in front of a gorgeous swimming pool as she poses in the bikini.

Pippen has her long, sandy blonde hair styled in loose waves with the side pulled back. Her long mane falls down her back and over her shoulder, as she also rocks a full face of makeup for the snap. Larsa’s glam look included a bronzed glow, pink blue on her cheeks, and nude lips.

Pippen accessorized with a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses, stud earrings, multiple bracelets, and a watch on her wrist, as well as a diamond necklace and a large diamond sparkler on her finger.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has been flaunting her curves a lot over the past year, and now that she’s a single woman it seems that she could be looking to catch the attention of someone special.

As many fans may remember, Larsa and her husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen, announced their divorce last year. The couple had been married for over 20 years, and revealed that they will keep their four children, Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr. as their top priority.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie.

