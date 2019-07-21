Watch Liverpool FC Vs. Sevilla FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Club Friendly From Fenway Park in Boston

European champions Liverpool FC continue their preseason United States tour, facing La Liga side Sevilla FC at Boston's iconic baseball park.

UEFA Champions League title-winners Liverpool FC, who are owned by the American company Fenway Sports Group, play their second 2019 preseason match in the United States when they visit the historic baseball park owned by the same group — Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts. The match will actually be the second played by Liverpool at the ballpark owned by the team’s parent company, but the first in five years, after the Reds lost a tight, 1-0 decison to Italian side AS Roma at Fenway Park in 2014, according to CBS Sports. But much has changed, and in fact improved, for Liverpool in the intervening five years, including the 2015 arrival of Manager Jürgen Klopp, who has now taken Liverpool to the Champions League final two years in a row, and a victory there in 2019. The club’s return to Fenway Park will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool FC vs. Sevilla FC preseason club friendly match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, July 21, at the iconic, 37,700-seat Fenway Park — home of the Major League Baseball World Series champions Boston Red Sox — in Boston, Massachusetts. That start time will be 3 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time and 5 p.m. Central.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 11 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, while in Spain, that start time will be midnight Central European Time. Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at midnight, in the same time zone as Spain. In India, the Premier League vs. La Liga preseason showdown kicks off at 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning, July 22.

Liverpool takes the pitch just two days after their 2019 U.S. tour debut, when they suffered a 3-2 loss to Klopp’s previous club, the German Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund. Klopp is likely to make some significant changes to the side, as a result. Young star Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain will likely sit out after playing 60 minutes on Friday, coming off a knee injury, according to The Liverpool Echo.

Sevilla FC will feature a major revamp after last season’s lackluster sixth-pace finish in La Liga, after opening up the checkbook to the tune of $125 million in transfer fees, bringing in French defender Jules Koundé from Bordeaux, and Israeli striker Moanes Dabour via Red Bull Salzburg, per 90min.com, among others.

Striker Moanes Dabour has joined Sevilla FC from Red Bull Salzburg. Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

To watch the Liverpool FC vs. Sevilla FC club friendly match stream live from Boston, fans will need to sign up for the pay-per-view stream, the only live streaming source available in the United States, provided by Bleacher Report Live, which will carry the Reds Vs. Rojiblancos match for a one-time fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, LFC TV will offer a live stream. In Spain, La Liga Sports TV will live stream the match, as will ESPN Sur in most South American countries. LFC TV Go streams the match internationally.

For a list of live streaming sources for the Liverpool FC vs. Sevilla FC preseason club friendly at Fenway in numerous other countries around the world, check out LiveSoccerTV.