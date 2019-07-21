Niece Waidhofer Wears A Revealing Black Bra And Accessorizes With Handcuffs In New Instagram Pic

American Instagram model Niece Waidhofer — best known for her racy pics and bondage-inspired style — recently took to her page to post a new suggestive picture to titillate her fans.

In the snap, the hottie was featured rocking a low-cut black bra that allowed her to put her enviable cleavage on full display.

To spice up the look, she opted for a black velvet choker with a long gold chain attached to it while she accessorized with a pair of gold handcuffs to pull off a very sexy look.

The model wore a full face of makeup and let her brunette tresses down. Within three hours of going live, the picture amassed about 27,000 likes and more than 330 comments for which fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with complimentary words and phrases.

“You’re unbelievably awesome, beautiful and perfect. I can’t even,” one of her fans commented on the snap. “Damn, you are an absolute goddess,” said another one.

While a third fan said that he wants Niece really bad, adding the following message.

“Love you! I want to spoil you, baby.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Niece treated her fans to yet another sultry snap in which she could be seen rocking a red bra which allowed her to show off her incredible assets. She teamed the bra with matching panties and also exposed her well-toned abs.

Staying true to her style, she wore minimal makeup and let her hair down to pull off a very sexy look. She sat on a bed and tilted her head slightly to pose for the picture. Per the geotag, the picture was capture in Niece’s hometown of Houston, Texas, and in the caption, she wrote that one should live each day “as if it were shark week”, referring to her period.

While some fans found the caption hilarious, others completely missed the point and asked the model to explain the meaning behind the caption. As of this writing, the pic racked up more than 71,000 likes and about 1,200 comments which shows that Niece is immensely popular on Instagram.

‘That’s a nice hourglass figure,” one of her fans said. “Damn, you’re fine as hell,” commented another.

Other fans, per usual, used numerous complimentary words and phrases and emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Although Niece’s main claim to fame is her Instagram account, she made headlines when she deleted her Reddit account after a bitter episode on the forum.

The model once posted a photo of herself on Reddit’s “Roast It” section and asked people to post snide comments about her, according to an article by The Sun.

However, the situation went out of control and people started pouring in all sorts of hate comments. As a result, the model deleted her account since she could not take the criticism any longer.