Weekend Box Office: ‘The Lion King’ Snags $185 Million As ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Takes Highest-Grossing Ever

Disney is certainly bringing in the money at the box office.

The Walt Disney Company certainly has absolutely nothing to be upset about as far as how they’re doing at the box office. Sure, there have been some misses or flops here and there, but the money keeps rolling in. This weekend, Disney’s remake of The Lion King took the crown with huge numbers at the box office while Avengers: Endgame finally dethroned Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time.

Everyone knew that the remake (CGI, not live-action) of The Lion King would end up doing well, but negative reviews from critics raised some doubt. About a week before its official release, many felt as if the harsh words of many could turn away fans and have them waiting to see it after it hit home release.

Well, that didn’t end up happening at all.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Lion King raked in an estimated $185 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. That amount is a new record for an opening weekend in the month of July as it surpasses Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2‘s $169.1 million.

As if that wasn’t enough for Disney, Deadline reported that Avengers: Endgame‘s global tally had pushed past the highest-grossing total of Avatar. With Disney’s recent acquisition of Fox, the studio now owns the top two highest-grossing films of all time.

As things currently stand through Sunday, Avatar‘s global box office total is $2,789.7 billion and it will likely never go up unless it has another re-release. Avengers: Endgame now has a global total of $2.790.2 billion and that will likely go up a bit more before it leaves theaters for good.

Disney is certainly not hurting from any of their studios right now as the top three films in this weekend’s box office are all under their umbrella. Disney has the top spot and it is followed by Marvel (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Pixar (Toy Story 4.)

Here are the top 10 films at the box office for July 19-21, 2019:

1.) The Lion King (2019) – $185.0 million

2.) Spider-Man: Far From Home – $21.0 million

3.) Toy Story 4 – $14.6 million

4.) Crawl – $6.0 million

5.) Yesterday – $5.1 million

6.) Stuber – $4.0 million

7.) Aladdin (2019) – $3.8 million

8.) Annabelle Comes Home – $2.66 million

9.) Midsommar – $1.59 million

10.) The Secret Life of Pets 2 – $1.53 million

While it is unlikely that there will be much change, the final numbers will be out on Monday.

Some had thought that the negative reviews and harsh criticism of the remake of The Lion King would end up hurting its box office numbers, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. With four films in this weekend’s top ten and Avengers: Endgame landing in the number one spot of all time, Disney is showing that it has the power to stand tall in theaters for a long time to come.