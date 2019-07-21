Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Bright Yellow String Bikini

Kara Del Toro has been sharing snaps from a Mexican vacation with her Instagram followers, and in her latest snap, she headed down to the beach to pose in a stunning bikini.

Del Toro rocked a barely-there yellow bikini that showcased all her curves and tanned skin. The classic string bikini bottoms consisted of not much more than two triangles of fabric and thin yellow strings that tied them together.

The bikini top was styled into an unusual bandeau style that stretched across her ample curves. Thin straps went over her shoulders while the vibrant yellow hue of the swimsuit popped against her bronzed skin.

Del Toro’s hair hung loose in beachy waves, and she wore minimal makeup for the beach-ready look.

Rather than going straight to the ocean, Del Toro opted to pose by a fruit stand on the white sandy beach. She held a unique offering of a mango on a stick, joking in her caption that she was eating quite a few of the fruity treats.

Her fans loved the snap, which received more than 14,000 likes in just one hour.

One follower commented “you’re really gorgeous” while another said “beautiful, no matter how many you eat, you will never become a mango, you will always remain a beauty of a woman.”

The brand Revolve even commented on the snap,simply adding “WOW.”

Del Toro is in sunny Mexico on a trip with the clothing brand, and has been tagging them in all her snaps from south of the border. Del Toro joined several other models for a few days of Insta-worthy backdrops and stunning outfits in the tropical location.

Del Toro also rocked a tiny crocheted bikini. She also posed in quite a few dresses that showcased her ample cleavage. Her shots took. place in the shade, in the sunset, standing on the beach, lounging on a large sun bed and much more.

Prior to heading to Mexico, Del Toro strutted her stuff on the runways of Miami Swim Week. She walked for several shows, sharing videos of her runway walk with her followers, as well as some backstage shots from her time in the Florida hot spot.

Before Miami, Del Toro did a bit of traveling, spending some time in Italy. She hasn’t stated where she’ll be going next, but it’s possible that she’ll add another stop to her international world tour. Fans will need to follow her on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss a single moment.