Elizabeth Hurley Rolls Back The Years In Tiny Aquamarine Bikini & Matching Kaftan

Elizabeth Hurley sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy with her smoking-hot beach-babe look on Sunday afternoon.

After several days of absence from the popular social media platform, the ageless beauty made a spectacular comeback earlier today, when she treated her substantial following to an entire collection of photos. Numbering four snapshots in total, the new pics left her admirers gasping in awe at the sight of Elizabeth’s flawless bikini body.

Snapped on the beach, with the crystal-clear sea stretching in the background as far as the eye could see, the glamorous 54-year-old actress flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a gravity-defying bikini, one from her own swimwear brand. Boasting a daring, low-cut design and a splendid aquamarine color, the tiny two-piece did very little to cover up Elizabeth’s incredible physique, putting her killer curves on full display. The Royals star paired the teeny beach item with a matching kaftan, also from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach label, and elegantly showcased the two pieces in the paradisal décor.

Photographed near the water’s edge, Elizabeth showed off her spectacularly toned beach body as she soaked up the sun with a beaming smile on her face. Rocking a pair of chic ombre aviator sunglasses, the gorgeous British actress left very little to the imagination in the stylish yet very revealing outfit. Her sheer kaftan offered a copious view of her chiseled bikini body, and fans couldn’t get enough of her sizzling look.

Elizabeth looked radiant as she frolicked on the sun-kissed beach in the sexy aquamarine ensemble. The Bedazzled actress was all smiles as she paraded her hourglass figure up and down the wet sand, putting on a youthful display while showing off her age-defying beach body from various angles.

The English beauty teased her dangerous curves in the see-through, white-striped kaftan, which featured a dramatic slit in the front and showed a glimpse of her sculpted pins. As she took a walk on the soft sand, heading toward the frothy waves with her back turned to the camera, Elizabeth showed off her perky derriere in the flattering bikini.

Other photos showed her from the front, offering a generous view of her shapely bust and envy-inducing washboard abs. In classic Elizabeth Hurley style, the 54-year-old stunner unabashedly flashed her deep cleavage in the plunging bikini top, earning the moniker of “beach goddess” from her adoring fans.

As expected, Elizabeth’s beachside photo shoot immediately caught the eye of her fans. In the space of three hours, her post garnered close to 22,000 likes and a little shy of 400 comments.

Plenty of her Instagram followers were left speechless by Elizabeth’s smoldering beach look, opting to express their admiration through a colorful array of emoji rather than actually verbalize their feelings about the steamy shots. Those who did manage to string a few words together couldn’t help but gush over Elizabeth’s beauty and age-defying physique.

“A Goddess!!!!Absolutely Beautiful!!!” exclaimed one person, adding a trio of heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“You look amazing Liz. As ever,” read a second message, trailed by a litany of fire emoji and heart-eyes emoji.

“Aqua is my favorite color,” noted a third fan.

“Wow! They threw the mold out after they made you! Absolutely stunning!” remarked a fourth Instagram user.