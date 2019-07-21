‘Bachelorette’ Fans Are Going Crazy Over Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron is one of the most beloved contestants 'The Bachelorette' has seen in a long time.

When you go onto a dating show like The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, you’re thrown into a house with a bunch of other people all trying to date the same person as you. It’s a high stress, high pressure situation that often brings out the worst in people.

Sometimes, certain people are simply not who they seem to be on night one. Such was the case for Luke Parker who was well liked for the first few episodes until his true colors came out and fans begged Bachelorette Hannah Brown to send him home. It took her all the way until the fantasy suite date episode last week to finally send him packing, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

While Parker was probably the biggest villain of this season, Tyler Cameron was a clear fan favorite from early on in the season. He has continued to portray himself in a positive light this entire season. While many of the other men were caught up in drama and fighting, Cameron remained focused on growing his relationship with Brown.

When Parker tried to shame Brown for her intimate moments with other men, Cameron was there to stand up for her and even encourage her. Even after filming, Cameron defended Brown against social media shamers and praised her for trying to live her best life.

Even though Cameron was already hugely popular with a substantial fan base, he gained even more points during last week’s fantasy date episode.

During the show, Brown told him that she wasn’t interested in sleeping with him during their overnight date. She explained that she felt like their relationship was overly focused on the physical aspect and that they needed more time to talk and emotionally connect.

While some may have tried to pressure her or been upset about this decision, Cameron happily went along with it, respecting her wishes. The way he conducted himself really impressed Brown, as she said later in the episode.

Hannah Brown Tells Tyler Cameron She Doesn't 'Want to Go into the Fantasy Suite' with Him https://t.co/ruy6AbMhrA — People (@people) July 12, 2019

“I had a really great night with Tyler. We would make out and he would stop and just hold me and be like ‘this is the best night ever.’ He was the most respectful man that’s ever been with me. Ever. He continues to show me more and more of who he is. I figured out a whole other part of him that I put blinders on to.”

Fans were quick to praise him online.

“I’ve officially decided that Tyler C is the most perfect man. Ever,” one The Bachelorette fan wrote on Twitter.