WWE News: WWE Promotes Fantasy Dream Matches For ‘Raw Reunion’ – The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans would give anything to see some of these dream matches take place.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be a special edition as WWE Hall of Famers and legends are coming back for the Raw Reunion. It is very likely that they will only make random appearances, give promos, or some may even get involved in the action for one night only. At the same time, it’s not stopping WWE from coming up with some fantasy dream matches pitting old-school vs. the new breed.

Mick Foley has already been confirmed for the Raw Reunion and he’s been teasing that he’s going after the WWE 24/7 Championship. The Inquisitr reported that Hulk Hogan is having fun with the fans with the idea of a WWE takeover by the legends and Hall of Famers.

All of that sounds quite fun and exciting, but it’s hard to imagine that anything like that is going to seriously happen. Many of the legends are no longer in a position or at the age to be competitive in the ring, but the official website of WWE is looking at some awesome dream matches.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

This would truly be a battle between the family as “The People’s Champ” would face off against “The Big Dog” an in an epic match. One of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era vs. one of today’s biggest names would certainly be a match that no-one could possibly predict.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens really shocked the world when he broke out the Stunner as his new finishing maneuver a few months ago, but what does “The Rattlesnake” think of it? We may never know how a match like this would turn out, but fans can be sure that it’d be a tremendous brawl.

The Bella Twins vs. The IIconics

During their time in the ring, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship didn’t exist, but the Bella Twins would have likely been champs at some point. Currently, the belts sit in possession of The IIconics and they’re ready to welcome both old and new challengers.

Here are the other matches that WWE is teasing as dream fantasy bouts which, unfortunately, will likely never happen.

Alundra Blayze vs. Becky Lynch

Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins

Kevin Nash vs. Drew McIntyre

Mankind vs. Samoa Joe

The Raw Reunion is going to be great for fans who have been watching wrestling for a long time, but it won’t last very long. The WWE Hall of Famers and legends are only coming back for brief moments and that will be great, but those days are gone. It’s a shame that these dream matches will likely never take place, but it’s still a lot of fun to sit back and wonder how things might have been.