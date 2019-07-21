’90 Day Fiancé’: Did Azan Tefou Officially Dump Nicole Nafziger?

90 Day Fiancé’s Nicole Nafziger is vehemently denying that she has been dumped by her fiancé Azan Tefou, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Nafziger met Tefou online and was immediately attracted to the Morocco native. After getting to know each other via text and video chat, Nafziger flew to see her new beau in his home country, where he proposed marriage. During their time on the show, the two began planning their wedding but viewers were quick to point out that Tefou didn’t seem seriously invested in being with the mother-of-one. Nafziger’s parents were also concerned that Tefou, who’s been unemployed for the majority of the couple’s relationship, was only using their daughter for the opportunity to come to America and for the money she’d been sending him, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite the growing concern of her family, Nafziger proceeded to apply for the K-1 visa to bring Tefou stateside, but his application was denied. The couple later decided to get married in Morocco, but that plan was also thwarted after Nafziger traveled to Morocco without the documents required to legally wed in the country.

While appearing on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nafziger planned a trip to Grenada and hoped her fiancé would meet her on the island but Tefou canceled the trip at the last minute, citing a “family emergency.” During the season finale, viewers watched Nafziger excitedly plan another trip to Morocco but by the end of the episode, the show’s producers informed viewers that, the trip back to Morocco was also canceled.

After the episode, a rumor began circulating that Tefou dumped Nafziger when he realized she was running out of money, and that he told her no to come to Morocco unless she had enough money to fund her entire stay. However, Nafziger says this rumor is “100% not true.”

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the rumor along with her own thoughts on the situation.

“This whole message was fabricated and 100% not true,” she wrote. “Why do people spend their time spreading lies and rumors?”

Throughout the couple’s relationship, Nafziger has been constantly defending her fiancé and her relationship.

“Yes, crazy as it seems, Azan loves me just as much as I love him,” she wrote in another note to fans. “Yes, I know I am worthy to be loved by someone who treats me well and Azan is that man. Y’all do not know Azan at all like I or his family do.”

It’s likely that Nafziger and Tefou will address the canceled trips and delayed wedding plans during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? reunion special on Sunday, July 21, on TLC.