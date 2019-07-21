Gina Kirschenheiter Is Reportedly Determined To Remain On The ‘RHOC’ Cast Amid Marriage Drama

Gina Kirschenheiter has been spending time in New York after her husband's arrest.

Gina Kirschenheiter rushed home to New York to spend time with her family and friends after her estranged husband Matt’s controversial arrest last month, but according to a new report, she doesn’t have any plans to stay there permanently.

Although some believed Gina would abandon her home in Orange County after her falling out with Matt, a Radar Online report on July 19 has revealed that the mother of three is actually determined to stay in Orange County and continue on with her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As the report explained, Gina did grow concerned about her finances after learning that her husband had been let go from his job, and she will reportedly do “whatever it takes” to keep her family in Southern California, despite her ongoing issues with Matt.

“Gina is empowered right now and if she has to raise these kids on her own, that is what she is going to do,” a source close to the reality star said.

On June 22, after seemingly confirming that she and Matt were back together via a series of loving photos on Instagram, Gina was allegedly attacked by her estranged husband after a night out with their friends. According to Radar Online, a restraining order filing made by Gina claimed Matt had hit, choked, and dragged her before threatening to “kill” her.

Gina and Matt share three children, including Nicolas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4.

While Gina was reportedly feeling uneasy after the fight, and understandably so, her family and friends have rallied around her and assured her that she is not alone.

As for Gina’s future with The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Radar Online insider said that Gina’s role on the show will likely continue for years to come because the producers of the long-running series love having her on their series.

“She loves being on TV, and the producers of RHOC love her,” the source said. “There are no plans for her to be kicked off the show after this upcoming season.”

Gina first began appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role in 2018 alongside fellow new cast member Emily Simpson, who also returned to the show for its 14th season.

To see more of Gina, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which airs on Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m.