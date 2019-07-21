WWE News: Hulk Hogan Imagines An NWO-Style Takeover At The ‘Raw Reunion’

Could this be the huge angle that is rumored for "Monday Night Raw" this week?

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is not going to be like every other week as it will be a Raw Reunion, which brings back legends and WWE Hall of Famers. It’s going to be a nostalgic and old-school show that is bound to have some fun surprises throughout the night. Hulk Hogan is one of dozens of legends appearing on the show and he has a very interesting idea that sounds very much like something the nWo would do.

The official website of WWE is promoting “several” legends and Hall of Famers to appear on the Raw Reunion, but there will be many more than that. While it’s likely that they will be in backstage segments or give in-ring promos only, it’s not out of the question for some to get physical.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Mick Foley has been teasing that he’s going after the new WWE 24/7 Championship. The Inquisitr also reported that a big angle happening at the Raw Reunion is another rumor that’s been going around, and that is where Hogan may end up coming in.

While it’s likely that he was just trying to boost things a bit and generate some buzz, Hulk Hogan made an interesting tweet on Sunday afternoon. On his official Twitter account, Hogan had the crazy idea of the Raw Reunion superstars taking over WWE and that sounds very familiar.

For some reason, I saw this last night I thought of the #RawReunion,brother ,the red/yellow/black color scheme made my mind kick start with a crazy thought,what if the Reunion Superstars got together and said enough is enough and just took over the whole WWE and Ruled4 Life. HH pic.twitter.com/LyHjZiy9ac — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 21, 2019

Hogan was looking out at the skyline as the sun was setting over Clearwater, Florida, and he had a “crazy thought.” The red and yellow colors he’s talking about are the iconic colors of “The Hulkster,” but the “black color scheme” he mentioned is what hints at something a little darker.

After turning heel and joining the New World Order, Hogan donned the black and white colors while also sporting a black beard. His future babyface turns brought him back to the red and yellow colors, but he ended up keeping the black beard for an interesting touch of contrast.

The idea that the “Reunion Superstars” could get together and take over the whole WWE is something that sounds illogical but also fun.

WWE

Hogan is probably just playing around with the fans and teasing them on social media, but let’s not forget that many former nWo members will be present on Monday. Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, X-Pac, Ted Dibiase, and many others are confirmed for the Raw Reunion as are these others:

Alicia Fox

Alundra Blayze

Booker T

Candice Michelle

Christian

D-Von Dudley

DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, “Road Dogg” BG James)

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torres

Gerald Brisco

Hulk Hogan

Hurricane Helms

Jillian Hall

Jonathan Coachman

Jerry Lawler

Jimmy Hart

Kaitlyn

Kelly Kelly

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lilian Garcia

Mark Henry

Maryse

Melina

Mick Foley

Pat Patterson

Ric Flair

Rikishi

Ron Simmons

Santino Marella

Scott Hall

Sgt. Slaughter

Shawn Michaels

Sid Vicious

Steve Austin

Ted DiBiase Sr.

The Boogeyman

The Godfather

With Eric Bischoff back in a position of authority in WWE, there are so many possibilities for what could happen on the Raw Reunion. Could the nWo show its face once again?