‘Spider-Man’ Actor Got Kicked Out Of Comic-Con Party After He Was Caught Climbing A Tree

He spins a web, any size. He climbs a tree… and gets kicked out of a Comic-Con after-party

This week, Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tony Revolori showed that he does not exactly have Peter Parker’s escapability when security guards caught him climbing a tree during a party that followed the annual showcase of comic books.

The actor who plays Flash Thompson in the most recent Marvel movie got caught climbing onto the branch of a small tree in the middle of the rooftop bar at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Page Six reported.

Revolori was in attendance for the Entertainment Weekly party that marked the closing of Comic-Con, and the actor was reportedly trying to get up higher so he could take a photo of the festivities.

As the report noted, Revolori was quite apologetic after security rushed over to intervene.

“He took several pics of the crowded party before three security guards rushed over, yelling at him to get down. He was then walked to the exit,” the report noted. “We’re told Revolori apologized and kindly obliged when he was asked to leave.”

The strange incident aside, it was a big weekend for the Marvel franchise with the unveiling of the newest slate of movies in what are now the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as ComicBook.com noted.

A series of big revelations came from the movie giant, including an announcement that Avengers: Endgame had topped Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The announcement drew widespread praise, including a statement from Walt Disney Studios chief Alan Horn via the Guardian.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights.”

Tony Revolori has been relegated to the Spider-Man series of the Marvel franchise, appearing in the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. The 23-year-old actor was best known for his breakout role in the Wes Anderson movie The Grand Budapest Hotel, which earned him a slew of award nominations.

Loading...

Although he maintains a light resume compared to other Marvel actors, Revolori — who has made a number of personal appearances — has already become quite popular with Marvel fans.

Another big highlight of my day! So great to meet you! @TonyRevolori You were amazing and super sweet!!! Hope you enjoyed the rest of your con!!! #FlashMob pic.twitter.com/MJqXZ8epfq — KAM (@kaelaamurphy) July 21, 2019

Page Six reached out to Tony Revolori for comment on the Comic-Con incident, but the Spider-Man actor has not yet responded.